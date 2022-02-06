Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,310 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

