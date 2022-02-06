Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Knowles worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.