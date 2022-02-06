Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 over the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRDO opened at $10.67 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

