Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

NYSE EC opened at $14.73 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

