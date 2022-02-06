Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

