Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 138,391 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

