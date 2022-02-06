Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

