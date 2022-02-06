Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,095,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $420,775,000 after acquiring an additional 108,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average of $442.29. The company has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

