Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Trade Desk stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,426. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.