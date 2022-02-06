Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 172.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,490 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.19% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175 shares of company stock worth $238,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

