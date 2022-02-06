Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of AGI opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.56. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.79%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

