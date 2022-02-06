Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $284,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

