Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €133.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €133.85 ($150.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Airbus stock opened at €110.32 ($123.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.51. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

