Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

