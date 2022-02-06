AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 462,676 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $209,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $5,235,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $5,347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $748,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

