Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 442,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

