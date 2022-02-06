AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.08

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 62085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 620.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

