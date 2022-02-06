Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

