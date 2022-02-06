AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGCO were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in AGCO by 194.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 453.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

