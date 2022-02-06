Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.41. 225,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,667,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -20.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

