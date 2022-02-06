Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.