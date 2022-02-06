AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.24. 557,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,418. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

