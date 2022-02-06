Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 121.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

