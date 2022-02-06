Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.48 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

