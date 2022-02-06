Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CTS by 109,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. decreased their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

