Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 34.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $193.04 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

