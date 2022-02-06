Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

