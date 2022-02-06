Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $148.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

