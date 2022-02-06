Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

