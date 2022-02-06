Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.