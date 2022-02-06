Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMS opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

