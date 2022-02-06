Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 33,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 82,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

