Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.65. 247,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,727. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.19. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

