AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

