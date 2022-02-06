$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,401,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.