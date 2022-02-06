$8.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $8.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.30 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.23. 1,323,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

