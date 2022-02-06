767 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $90,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $238.04 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

