$694.61 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $694.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.14 million to $712.50 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,937. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

