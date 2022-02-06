$69.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.40 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 98,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a P/E ratio of 415.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

