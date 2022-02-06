6,570 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.