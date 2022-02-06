6,137 Shares in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.18 on Friday. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
