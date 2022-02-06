6,137 Shares in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.18 on Friday. Reservoir Media Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. Research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.