$607.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce $607.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,965. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sleep Number by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sleep Number by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

