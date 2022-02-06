6,053 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Evergy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 164.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,196,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 125,140 shares of company stock worth $8,222,655. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

