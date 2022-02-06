$582.43 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $582.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.58 million and the highest is $611.90 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

LHC Group stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

