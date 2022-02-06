5,719 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $37.66 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
