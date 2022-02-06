5,719 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $37.66 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

