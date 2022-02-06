56,706 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 69.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $669.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.