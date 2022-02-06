5,607 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,043 shares of company stock worth $12,010,926. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

