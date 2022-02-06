5,607 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,043 shares of company stock worth $12,010,926. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
