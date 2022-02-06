$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,097 shares of company stock worth $2,992,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. 107,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.