$499.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $499.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.62 million and the lowest is $495.50 million. Kennametal posted sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

KMT stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after acquiring an additional 268,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.