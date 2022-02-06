$485.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $485.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 2,301,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,207. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

