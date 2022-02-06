$461.50 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $461.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $464.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

AIMC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 202,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,857. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 206,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

